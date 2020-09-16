Sonam Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar & more write an open letter to the media against Rhea Chakraborthy’s harassment
According to recent reports via NDTV, over 60 organisations and 2,500 individuals including the like of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Zoya Akhtar, Gauri Shinde, Anurag Kashyap and Aditi Mittal, have signed an open letter to the Indian media against the media trial and "witch-hunt" of actress Rhea Chakraborty, who is at the centre of CBI and NCB’s investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput death and is now in jail in a drugs case.
The reported open letter addressed to the "news media of India", begins with a question: "We are worried about you. Are you feeling ok?" And continues to say: "We know you can be different - because we have seen you be kind and respectful to the Salman Khans and Sanjay Dutts of this world, urging us to think of their families, fans and careers. But, when it comes to a young woman who has not even been proven to commit any crime, you have assassinated her character, egged an online mob on to demonise her and her family, fuelled wrongful demands and called her arrest your victory."
The signatories of the open letter reportedly said the news media chose to "endlessly violate her privacy and work overtime on false accusations and moralistic innuendo for a drama of 'Rhea ko phasao.'"
Lately, pictures of Rhea Chakraborty being harassed and lynched by the media have been making the rounds on social media and has gained momentum. Celebrities like Shibani Dandekar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rhea Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor amongst many others have taken to their own social media and criticised the media for harassing Chakraborty.
In case you missed it, the Narcotics Control Bureau is investigating charges of drug-dealing and use based on chats found on the phone of Rhea Chakraborty. Chakraborty, who is in a Mumbai jail, has been accused of organising drugs for the late Sushant Singh Rajput. The anti-drugs agency called her "an active member of a drugs syndicate.”
