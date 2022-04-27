Sonam Kapoor's BFF Masaba Gupta sends her maternity outfit, Mom-to-be flaunts her baby bump in it; WATCH

Sonam Kapoor is soon going to welcome her first child with her husband Anand Ahuja and fans are eagerly waiting for them to embrace parenthood. Sonam, who is four months pregnant, recently asked her close friend Masaba Gupta about the status of her maternity clothes, and well it looks like the designer has finally fulfilled her wish! Just a few moments back, the ‘Aisha’ actress took to her social media handle and shared a video showing her new maternity outfit sent by Masaba. She also showed how comfortable the outfit is as she flaunted her baby bump in it.

Sharing the video, Sonam wrote, “Thanks @masabagupta loved it”. Earlier, complaining about her maternity clothes, Sonam Kapoor had shared a picture of Masaba from the cover of a high-end magazine and first showered praises on her and later revealed why she is 'sucking up' to her BFF. Sonam wrote, “She's also not made my baby bump clothes yet. I can't wait for them anymore. So I am sucking up to her publicly. Masaba Gupta where are my clothes (sic)?” Masaba soon replied to her stories and said, "Jesus take the wheel from our lady Sonam".

Breaking the pregnancy news to the world, Sonam on her social media had written, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022."

On the professional front, Sonam was last seen in AK vs AK with father Anil Kapoor. She is now preparing for Shome Makhija’s upcoming movie Blind with Purab Kohli and Vinay Pathak.

