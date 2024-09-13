Sonam Kapoor's father-in-law buys 8-storey building in London for Rs 231.47 crore; actress to move into new home with Anand Ahuja?

Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor is making waves for a property deal in London. According to a report in Bloomberg, her father-in-law, Harish Ahuja, bought a home in the Notting Hill district of London for a whopping £21 million, which is Rs 231.47 crore in Indian currencies. Making it one of the biggest residential deals in the UK this year, the Ahuja family inked this deal in July 2024. The Bollywood actress is reportedly moving to this new address with her husband soon.

After the luxurious eight-storey building's redevelopment, Sonam Kapoor and her husband, Anand Ahuja, will use a part of it as their residence. According to Bloomberg, the newly bought residential convent is a short walk from Kensington Gardens and spread across 20,000 square feet. Previously, the property was owned by a UK-registered charity and religious order. While Sonam and Anand will use a section of the property as their new address, the rest is expected to be converted into house flats.

For the uninitiated, Actress Sonam Kapoor and her businessman husband Anand Ahuja currently reside at a swanky apartment in West London's Notting Hill district. The couple will soon shift to this new address. After dating for several years, they tied the knot in 2018 in a grand wedding ceremony. The duo share a great bond and have a son, Vayu, together.

Sonam and Anand have lived in the UK partially since they got married. The actress also has a luxurious residence in Mumbai, where she loves to spend most of the year.

The actress is not very active in Bollywood these days. She was last seen in Blind, directed by Shome Makhija. It was a direct-to-OTT release on Jio Cinema and was shot before her pregnancy. Sonam Kapoor is gearing up to face the camera again for a grand project; however, details of her next film are yet to be revealed.



