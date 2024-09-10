Sonam Kapoor’s husband Anand Ahuja holding son Vayu close in arms while enjoying rain is major father-son goals; PIC

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja began their journey into parenthood in 2022 with the arrival of their first child, Vayu. The couple frequently shares heartwarming moments from their family life on social media. Recently, Anand took to social media and posted an unseen, adorable photo of himself holding his son Vayu close, capturing a truly precious moment.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Anand Ahuja shared a heartwarming photo taken from behind, showing him holding his son Vayu close while they enjoy the rain together. The adorable moment is simply too cute to miss. Sonam Kapoor also re-shared the post on her Instagram Stories, clearly unable to contain her delight over the charming father-son duo.

Just a few days back, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja threw a delightful and lavish birthday party for their son Vayu, which also fell on Raksha Bandhan. The celebration incorporated traditional elements, including aarti thaalis and rakhis. Aunt Shanaya Kapoor documented the event on Instagram Stories, sharing a photo of herself and cousin Khushi Kapoor tying rakhis on actor Arjun Kapoor’s wrist.

The highlight of the party was the unveiling of Vayu's ‘Two Fast, 2 Curious’ race car-themed birthday cake. The cake, designed by Cocoatease, featured a blue and black color scheme with a finish line on the bottom tier and a vintage car on top. It was adorned with chocolate chip cookies, cupcakes, and shiny decorations, and was inscribed with "Happy Birthday Vayu" and "Two."

Advertisement

Sonam Kapoor also took to Instagram to celebrate her son Vayu's second birthday with a heartfelt post. She shared a charming video of Vayu running, accompanied by a message expressing her deep love and joy as his mother. She wrote, “My baby turns two today!!! Happy 2nd Birthday to our sweet, precious Vayu!”

The Neerja actress described motherhood as the greatest gift and praised Vayu for filling their lives with happiness and adventure. She also highlighted how Vayu has strengthened her relationship with Anand Ahuja and brought joy to their extended family. Concluding her post, Sonam called Vayu their ‘sunshine and endless source of happiness’, expressing her excitement for his future and their gratitude for having him in their lives.

ALSO READ: PICS: Rhea Kapoor gives peek into scenic Scotland diaries with ‘Vayu’s parents’ Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja