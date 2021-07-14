Sonam Kapoor's latest airport look raises pregnancy rumours; Netizens wonder if she's expecting first child

Sonam Kapoor returned to Mumbai last night after spending time with Anand Ahuja in London. Her dad Anil Kapoor came to welcome her at the airport.

returned from London after over a year on Tuesday night and dad Anil Kapoor was ready to receive her at the airport. The actress, who lives in London ever since she got married to Anand Ahuja, returned to India in over a year and was reunited with her family. On seeing her father Anil Kapoor after so long, Sonam Kapoor broke down at the airport as she hugged him and they walked towards the car.

The heartwarming moment was captured by the paparazzi. Apart from this, it was Sonam's outfit that created a buzz on social media. The actress was wearing a plaid printed dress and a blazer. While netizens agreed and disagreed with the look, a certain section wondered if Sonam was pregnant. Taking to the comments section, several netizens asked if Sonam was pregnant.

While one asked, "Is she pregnant?" Another remarked, "Looking pregnant." However, many others came to Sonam's defence as one user commented, "She is meeting her family after a long time atleast respect that...unfair to see such weird comments seriously (sic)."

While husband Anand Ahuja has stayed back in London, Sonam arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday. Not much is known about how long will the actress plan to stay in India.

For the unversed, Anand and Sonam have made London their base ever since they tied the knot. While Sonam continues to do films in Bollywood and Anand runs his business in India, the couple live in London's upscale Notting Hill.

