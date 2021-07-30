Sonam Kapoor's latest VIDEO for Anand Ahuja melts hearts; Calls him 'too good to be true'

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and husband Anand Ahuja have been serving the Internet with hashtag relationship goals. The couple often shares loved-up photos and videos with each other on the social media space. But, today, it has been extra romantic, warm and emotional for the as Anand celebrates his birthday. The Raanjhanaa actress cannot possibly contain her love for husband Anand Ahuja as the latter rings in another year of his life. The Bollywood actress has been sharing heartfelt and love-filled notes for Anand on her social media space.

Earlier today, Sonam posted a lovely picture on her Instagram handle, featuring her and Anand. The picture shows Sonam hugging Anand from behind, as the two smile. She captioned the post, "Happy happy birthday to the light of my life .. you’re the gift the universe has given me, the best partner lover and friend. Love you my baby. Have the best day, year and life... You make #everydayphenomenal” To this, Anand responded, “My beautiful..love you!”

But Sonam was not done wishing her beloved Anand yet! A few moments back, the actress posted the most adorable reel on her gram. The reel is a montage of several video clips of the two together. The two can be seen being romantic and goofy with each other on different occasions. The video is nothing short of a quick trip down memory lane of the wonderful time they spent together.

Sonam added a cover of the Frankie Vallie song, “Can’t take my eyes off you” to the reel. In the caption she wrote, “You’re just too good to be true, I can’t take my eyes off you…Thank you for teaching me what kindness, patience and love truly is. I’m indeed a lucky girl to have fallen in love with my best friend. May every day of every month of every year bring you closer to your goals and dreams! Happy happy birthday, Anand.” She also added their couple hashtag “#EverydayPhenomenal” in the end.

The love for Anand on his birthday does not end with Sonam’s PDA-filled posts. Father-in-law Anil Kapoor also posted a touching note for Anand on his Instagram handle. You can check out Anil Kapoor’s birthday wish for Anand here.

Sonam and Anand tied the knot in May, 2018.

