Sonam Kapoor’s mother-in-law shared an UNSEEN picture of Vayu with his mom, Anand Ahuja reacts

Sonam Kapoor is currently enjoying one of the best phases of her life. Ever since she has welcomed her first child with Anand Ahuja the actress is juggling between her mommy duties and her professional commitments. Well, the actress keeps sharing glimpses of her motherhood journey and her little bundle of joy on Instagram but till now we have not seen his face. Yesterday on Mother’s Day, the Delhi 6 actress’ mother-in-law shared an unseen picture of Vayu and we cannot take our eyes off it.

Sonam Kapoor’s mother-in-law holds Vayu in her arms

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonam Kapoor’s mother-in-law Priya Ahuja, shared a picture of her with Vayu. In the picture, she looks lovely wearing a kaftan dress and is holding her grandson Vayu Kapoor Ahuja in her arms. Vayu looks adorable in white attire as he adjusts himself comfortably in her arms. She hid his face with a ‘love you’ emoji. Sharing this picture, she also wrote, ‘love you so much’. Anand took to the comments section and wrote, “I was looking for this picture!! Love you!!”

Check out the picture:

Recently Sonam Kapoor shared adorable glimpses of Vayu Kapoor Ahuja as he turned 6 months old. She could be seen enjoying playtime with him. She also shared a video of Vayu as he tried to crawl and also penned a heartfelt note calling her biggest blessing.

Work front

Sonam will be next seen in Blind. The film is helmed by Shome Makhija and it also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in key roles. The actress shot the film in Scotland during the pandemic.