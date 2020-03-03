Sonam Kapoor's post on 'Women being second class citizens' invites trouble for her and Anil Kapoor; Here's How

is quite active on social media. The actress never shies away from expressing her views on social media. Recently, the actress had grabbed headlines when she posted about her father not being informed about Mr.India 2 but later after the netizens told the actress to ask her uncle, Boney Kapoor, who was the producer of Mr. India, Sonam tweeted clarifying that her father did have a word with Boney Kapoor about this. And now, the actress is once again grabbing the headlines for a post she tweeted.

Sharing her pictures from a recent magazine's cover shoot, Sonam tweeted, “For me, female empowerment is very important, especially because I’m from a side of the world where women have always been second-class citizens.” After Sonam tweeted this, netizens starting trolling the actress and her father Anil Kapoor. Some tweeted, "Poor Girl don’t know what second class citizen is. Ask Jihadi ladies, ask poverty ridden hardworking ladies in field, ask #anilkapoor’s mum n her struggle. These CatholicEducated girls simply haven’t a clue, ask poor nuns who must satisfy father’s egos n must remain silent." While one user wrote, "@AnilKapoor: Shame on your family that you brought up your daughter as a second class human being!!!!Man facepalmingMan facepalming."

On the professional front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen alongside Dulquer Salmaan in The Zoya Factor which was released in 2019. The movie received mixed reviews from the audiences and film critics. As of now, the actress has not announced any new project. However, rumors are rife that she will be seen in the sequel of Veere Di Wedding co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan.

@AnilKapoor : Shame on your family that you brought up your daughter as a second class human being!!!! — Troll Primordial (@_ichat) March 3, 2020

So she mean to say that @AnilKapoor treats herself as second-class citizen ? — Avinash Srivastava (@go4avinash) March 3, 2020

Shame for Anil kapoor https://t.co/C1W8nNoN4P — Hindu Ghosh Arijit (@ArijitG73152862) March 3, 2020

I never knew your family treated you this way

Shame on Anil Kapoor ,Boney Kapoor, etc — Girish S (@girishs2) March 3, 2020

Not sure which side of the world U come from,but where I come from,I am treated as an equal.I enjoy the same freedom & privileges extended to a Son. Not just that, where v come from,our parents have taught us to NOT sell our bodies,souls &culture to ANY1.Urs forgot to teach that — Rupa Murthy (@rupamurthy1) March 3, 2020