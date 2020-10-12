Sonam Kapoor's 'serious' selfie with hubby Anand Ahuja sums up the whole Monday Mood; Take a look

Sonam Kapoor took to social media to share a cute selfie with her husband Anand Ahuja. However, it was their straight-faced expression at the beginning of the week that made fans feel relatable.

Actress is currently in London with her husband Anand Ahuja and often keeps her fans updated about her fun shenanigans on social media. The actress has been spending time with Anand over the past few months and post the unlock, she jetted off to London with him. Amid this, recently, Sonam gave fans a glimpse of their serious mood while chilling at home via a selfie and it surely has left everyone feeling relatable. The actress has been using her social media handle to interact with her fans and share what she has been upto in London.

Taking to her Instagram story, Sonam dropped a cute selfie in which one could see her leaning on her husband Anand's shoulder. However, Anand seemed engrossed in work while Sonam was in the mood to chill. She clicked a selfie in which she captured how seriously her hubby was working and asked him about the same in her caption. Sonam is seen clad in a casual sweatshirt while Anand is seen sporting a black sweater in the same.

Sharing the same, Sonam captioned it as, "Why so serious @anandahuja." The actress has been on a spree of sharing throwback photos that her fan clubs keep posting on Instagram.

Take a look at Sonam and Anand's selfie:

In the initial months of the COVID 19 lockdown, Sonam and Anand were in New Delhi. The couple shared several photos on social media during their time at home and gave fans a glimpse of their lockdown shenanigans. A day back, Sonam took to her Instagram story to wish Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday as well. The actress was last seen in the Zoya Factor with Dulquer Salmaan.

Credits :Sonam Kapoor Instagram

