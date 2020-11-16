Sonam Kapoor's sister Rhea Kapoor shares loved up pics with beau Karan from Diwali party: My best friend

On the occasion of Diwali, Rhea Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share a glimpse from their celebrations. She has shared a few cute photos of her with beau Karan Boolani.

Ahuja’s sister Rhea Kapoor and her long time boyfriend Karan Boolani often share adorable pictures of each other on their respective social media handles. Now, on the occasion of Diwali, Rhea took to her Instagram handle to share a glimpse from their celebrations. She shared a few cute photos of her with beau Karan. In the first photo, Karan can be seen adjusting Rhea’s dupatta. She even shared a beautiful photo of them clicked using a polaroid camera. Rhea and Karan have been dating for 10 years now.

In one of the photos, Sonam’s sister can be seen giving a peck on boyfriends’ cheek. In her post, Rhea has mentioned that Karan is her best friend too. In the caption, Rhea wrote, ''Get you a partner that helps you take off your dupatta for the kali dal after party. #thatsmybestfriend.”

Rhea's sister Sonam, who is currently away from her home, has also shared a series of throwback pictures on her Instagram handle. The actress has shared a family portrait and captioned her post as ''Diwali is about family. And my family really loves celebrating it with all our friends and family. Next year it’ll be that again, I know it. I miss them with all my heart. And I hope I see them soon together.”

The diva even shared a throwback picture with husband Anand Ahuja and her in-laws. While sharing the same, she wrote,''Happy Diwali from the Ahujas. I miss home, I miss the food and I miss Delhi. But all will be well again,it’s a new year and a new beginning.''

Credits :Rhea Kapoor Instagram

