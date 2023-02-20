Sonam Kapoor’s son trying to get up and crawl is the cutest thing you’ll see on the internet; WATCH

6 months back Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed their little bundle of joy, their baby boy, Vayu into their lives. Since then the couple has been on cloud 9 and is having a gala time juggling between their work commitments and their parental duties. Sonam and Anand have decided not to share any pictures of their child and make sure to only give glimpses of the little one without disclosing his face. Today, as Vayu turns 6 months, Sonam took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable picture and a video of her darling boy and it has melted our hearts. Sonam Kapoor shares pictures and videos of son Vayu

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonam Kapoor shared a picture and a video of her son Vayu. In the first picture, we can see Vayu on Sonam’s lap. The actress can be seen wearing a yellow and white coloured striped night suit, while Vayi is wearing a white coloured onesie. Both the mother-son duo are busy playing with his toy as they look down, away from the camera. The next one is a video of the little one trying to get up and crawl. Vayu can be seen wearing a white coloured kurta and pyjama. Sharing this post, the Delhi 6 actress wrote, “6 months of my Vayu. The best job in the world.. my biggest blessing.. love you my darling boy.. your papa and me couldn’t have asked for more. #6monthsold #6monthspostpartum #vayusparents #everydayphenomenal.” Check out Sonam Kapoor’s post:

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja enjoy parental duties The popular actress and her entrepreneur husband welcomed their first child, son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja in August, last year. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has been treating her fans with glimpses of her little son on social media very often but has not revealed little Vayu's face in any pictures yet. Reportedly, Sonam and Anand have decided to not share their little son's pictures on social media, until he is a grown-up. The actress has also been giving major tips to all the new mommies through her Instagram handle, on postnatal nutrition and skincare. She has also been winning hearts with her style game these days, after the short maternity break.

