Sonam Kapoor's throwback PIC twinning with Anand Ahuja makes us miss all the fashion inspiration from the duo

Sonam Kapoor shared a throwback photo with husband Anand Ahuja and we think it sure does what it is meant to amid the ongoing lockdown. Check it out here.

and Anand Ahuja have always been one to give out some fashion inspiration, and not just with their outfits, but also as a couple. Both of them have a sense of style that doesn't look like regular fashion and hence they both make fro the fashionable power couple every time they step out. From twinning together and making sneakers look cool with any outfit, together, they have done it all, and fabulously, so.

And today, Sonam took to social media to treat her fans with a throwback click and it is all about them twinning in black, yet again. Black has always been one of the most classic look to go for when it comes to various appearances and together, these two have always pulled it off just fine. Sonam simply put a heart emoji along with this click from London and while we are guessing she misses their downtime there, we are only missing their pap clicks.

Check out Sonam Kapoor's photo with Anand Ahuja here:

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor co-starring Dulqueer Salman and while the movie sure seemed to have received a decent response from fans, it did not quite do very well on the box office. Up ahead, Sonam will be seen in the Bollywood remake of Korena film Blind.

