Sonam Kapoor's white tassel look wins the internet & we can't take our eyes off her; See PHOTOS

Sonam Kapoor never fails to impress us with her stunning pictures that are posted on social media. Meanwhile, check out her latest pictures.

is currently in Dubai with husband Anand Ahuja. The husband-wife duo has been sharing pictures of each other on social media and sending the fans into a frenzy. They also celebrated Diwali there and their pictures sent the internet into a meltdown in no time. Sonam is, anyway, frequently active on her personal handle and keeps her fans posted with whatever is happening in her life. She has now shared a few more pictures which are just unmissable.

The Veere Di Wedding star looks no less than a dream as she stuns in a white tassel outfit in the pictures. Sonam Kapoor is known for her sartorial fashion choices and this outfit proves the same pretty well. She ties her hair up into a neat bun and opts for a neutral makeup look with bronzed cheeks and perfect eyeliner-rimmed eyes and a nude lip colour. The actress also carries a black handbag with her while posing for the camera.

Check out the latest pictures of the actress below:

A few days, Sonam Kapoor celebrated a milestone as her debut movie Saawariya clocked 13 years. For those who are unversed, it also marked the debut of in Bollywood and was helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Meanwhile, the actress last appeared in the movie The Zoya Factor that also featured South actor Dulquer Salmaan. Now, after a long hiatus, Sonam will be seen next in the Hindi remake of Blind. Further details are awaited about the same.

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor is having a good hair day and she just can't stop posing for PHOTOS; Take a look

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×