Sonam Kapoor's The Zoya Factor director recalls film flopped because of Sushant's 'good' film Chhichhore

The year 2019 saw an interesting mix of films at the box office. While there were quite a few hits, there were a fair share of misses as well. One such film which did not work at the box office was and Dulquer Salman starrer The Zoya Factor. The film, which was Malayalam actor Dulquer's second Hindi film, tanked massively at the box office. Director Abhishek Sharma in a recent interview with NavBharat Times, revealed, that the film did not work because of two 'very good' films.

He said, "The Zoya Factor could not do well at the box-office because of two very good movies were already in the theatres with our film. Sushant Singh Rajput’s film Chhichhore and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl had already released a week earlier and were doing extremely well. In such a situation, our film was not a choice for the viewers and they did not want to spend money to watch The Zoya Factor."

He added, "If we had only one film before ours, then the audience would have probably seen our film. But they had already watched two superb films and hence, did not turn up for the third one. The Zoya Factor did not work from day one, and when the film does not do well on the first day, then the word-of-mouth factor ends just there."

While the film opened to mixed reviews from critics, it only raked in Rs 7 crore or so, domestic and international, and was declared a box office bomb against its budget of Rs 30 crores.

