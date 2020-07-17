  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sonam Kapoor's The Zoya Factor director recalls film flopped because of Sushant's 'good' film Chhichhore

Director Abhishek Sharma in a recent interview, revealed, that Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salman starrer The Zoya Factor did not work because of two 'very good' films.
652 reads Mumbai
News,Sonam Kapoor,The Zoya Factor,Chhichhore,Sushant Singh Rajput demiseSonam Kapoor's The Zoya Factor director recalls film flopped because of Sushant's 'good' film Chhichhore
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The year 2019 saw an interesting mix of films at the box office. While there were quite a few hits, there were a fair share of misses as well. One such film which did not work at the box office was Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salman starrer The Zoya Factor. The film, which was Malayalam actor Dulquer's second Hindi film, tanked massively at the box office. Director Abhishek Sharma in a recent interview with NavBharat Times, revealed, that the film did not work because of two 'very good' films. 

He said, "The Zoya Factor could not do well at the box-office because of two very good movies were already in the theatres with our film. Sushant Singh Rajput’s film Chhichhore and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl had already released a week earlier and were doing extremely well. In such a situation, our film was not a choice for the viewers and they did not want to spend money to watch The Zoya Factor." 

He added, "If we had only one film before ours, then the audience would have probably seen our film. But they had already watched two superb films and hence, did not turn up for the third one. The Zoya Factor did not work from day one, and when the film does not do well on the first day, then the word-of-mouth factor ends just there." 

While the film opened to mixed reviews from critics, it only raked in Rs 7 crore or so, domestic and international, and was declared a box office bomb against its budget of Rs 30 crores.   

Credits :Navbharat Times

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Dil Hi Toh Hai‘s Karan Kundrra & Yogita Bihani share secrets, reveal who will get married FIRST
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan to Parth Samthaan & others who tested positive for COVID-19
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty: Everything you need to know about their love timeline
Katrina Kaif on Salman Khan, family, relationships & being friends with ex
Katrina Kaif Birthday Special: Take a look at the actor’s best traditional looks
Salman Khan: 5 times the superstar was miserably trolled
BTS: 7 Best Moments from 1st half of 2020
Celebs pay a heartfelt tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput
Shweta Tiwari and daughter Palak Tiwari play ‘How well do you know your mom?’
Hina Khan’s revelations about career, love and life
Aaliya Siddiqui on divorce from Nawazuddin Siddiqui: He had many affairs; his brother slapped me

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement