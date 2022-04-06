Soni Razdan is all smiles as she reunites with Helen after 20 years; Hints at their upcoming project together

On Wednesday, Soni Razdan took to her social media and shared a photo with veteran actor Helen and also shared a hint of their upcoming collaboration together. The Shootout At Wadala actress shared the picture and penned a sweet note that read, "I think we actually met up again after more than 20 years. We share some wonderful special memories ! And we’re on the verge of making some more :) #helen #pastlives #memories #actorslife." In the photo, the two actresses are seen flaunting their smiles as they posed for the camera.

Soni is seen donning a printed white outfit, while Helen wore a mint green floral ethnic wear. They are seen sitting at a restaurant. Soon after the actress shared the photo, many fans and followers shared their excitement in the comments section. Neetu Kapoor reacted to the photo and commented, "Nice soni" followed by a heart emoji. Casting director Shanoo Sharma also wrote, "Im so jealous". Soni also shared stories on her Instagram as she was getting her makeup done for her upcoming project.

Check out Soni Razdan's post:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Soni Razdan was last seen in the web series, Call My Agent: Bollywood which also featured Aahana Kumra, Ayush Mehra, Rajat Kapoor, Radhika Seth, and others. She has been a part of projects including Raazi, Sardar Ka Grandson, The Verdict, and more. Next, she will star in Raja Menon's Pippa co-starring Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur, and Priyanshu Painyuli in the lead. Helen was last seen in the 2012 film, Heroine with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Rampal, and Randeep Hooda.

