Soni Razdan asks why won't anyone work with Rhea Chakraborty, calls her 'innocent victim of a twisted design'.

Soni Razdan's tweet on Rhea Chakraborty came after a series of tweets by designer Farah Khan Ali who questioned Arnab Goswami's chat leak and the possible consequences he could face.

It has been a few months since Rhea Chakraborty was released on bail after she was arrested on charges of drugs. With the actress still under the purview of the investigating agencies, 's mum Soni Razdan recently took to Twitter wondering why won't anyone work with the actress in the near future. Soni Razdan's tweet came after a series of tweets by designer Farah Khan Ali who questioned Arnab Goswami's chat leak and the possible consequences he could face.

Farah Khan Ali tweeted, "I hope Rhea Chakraborty is having the last laugh with #ArnabGates The man tried to destroy her and did not succeed, but he surely destroyed his own reputation." Replying to the same, an author said, "She went to jail and has possibly lost any chance at a career in Bollywood. Let's see what happens to Arnab. Not sure anything will."

Soni Razdan also chimed in and called Rhea's arrest a 'twisted design'. She tweeted, "She going to to jail has clearly exposed only the people who sent her there and shown that she was an innocent victim of a very twisted design. Why won’t anyone work with her ? I think she will do very well. I hope so anyway."

Check out Farah Khan Ali and Soni Razdan's tweets below:

I hope Rhea Chakraborty is having the last laugh with #ArnabGates The man tried to destroy her and did not succeed, but he surely destroyed his own reputation — Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) January 17, 2021

She going to to jail has clearly exposed only the people who sent her there and shown that she was an innocent victim of a very twisted design. Why won’t anyone work with her ? I think she will do very well. I hope so anyway. https://t.co/SdRVb1p5xB — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) January 18, 2021

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty's next film Chehre with Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi which was in the backburner will finally be releasing this year in theatres. Chehre's director Rumi Jaffery is confident that Rhea will 'bounce back'.

ALSO READ: Rumi Jaffery confident Rhea Chakraborty will 'bounce back' as her film Chehre to get theatrical release

