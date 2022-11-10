Soni Razdan calls her granddaughter ‘blessing’; Reveals giving many tips to new mom Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s families are over the moon after the arrival of the little bundle of joy. On November 6, the actress was blessed with a daughter and since then both families have been in a celebration mood. Today, Alia got discharged and was seen leaving for home with Ranbir Kapoor. The couple did not show their daughter’s face. However, proud nani Soni Razdan for the first time spoke about her granddaughter during the special screening of the upcoming film Uunchai in Mumbai on Wednesday.

My granddaughter is a blessing from nature:

As she was posing for the pictures during the screening of Uunchai, shutterbugs asked her about Alia and the baby girl’s health. She said that both are doing good. When asked if she was giving any tips to the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress, Soni mentioned that she has been giving her many tips but also said that “Alia is a mother, she has to discover a lot of things for herself, which she will.” The grandmother also called Alia's daughter a blessing from nature. “We’re just very, very happy, thankful that everything has gone off well. Baby is good, mother is good,” she was quoted saying.