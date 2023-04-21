Soni Razdan drops UNSEEN PIC with Mahesh Bhatt from Alia-Ranbir’s wedding; Wishes him on their anniversary

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actor Soni Razdan celebrated their 37th wedding anniversary yesterday. The couple tied the knot on 20th April 1986, and yesterday, they celebrated 37 years of togetherness. To make the day extra special, Soni Razdan shared a lovely post for Mahesh Bhatt on their anniversary, and dropped an unseen picture of them from their daughter Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding.

How Soni Razdan wished Mahesh Bhatt on their 37th wedding anniversary

Soni Razdan took to her Instagram account to drop a lovely picture, in which she is seen posing with her husband Mahesh Bhatt. Soni Razdan is seen wearing a printed red-and-white saree, which she paired with a floral green blouse as she stands next to Mahesh Bhatt, who donned an ivory-coloured kurta-pyjama set for Alia and Ranbir’s wedding. In her caption, Soni Razdan hinted at her and Mahesh Bhatt’s love story and how it began.

Soni Razdan wrote in the caption, “The story of US : One day out of the blue I got a call from a friend who wanted me to meet a man called Mahesh Bhatt … acha chodo ab… bahut lambi kahani bai. Phir kabhi. Main point yeh hai ki we met, fell in love at some point and here we are many moons later. Happy Anniversary baby. We really have come a long way.” Farah Khan Ali, Ira Dubey, Anaita Shroff Adajania, and many others wished Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt a happy wedding anniversary. Check out their post below.

Mahesh Bhatt was earlier married to a British woman named Lorraine Bright (Kiran Bhatt), with whom he has two children- daughter Pooja Bhatt and son Rahul Bhatt. However, they later parted ways.

Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan reportedly met during the filming of Saaraansh (1984), which starred Anupam Kher, Alok Nath, Soni Razdan, and Rohini Hattangadi. After dating each other for 2 years, Soni and Mahesh Bhatt tied the knot on April 20, 1986. The couple has two daughters- Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt.

