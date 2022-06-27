Soni Razdan elated as Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt announce pregnancy: We are overjoyed, words don’t do justice

The morning started on a happy note as Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt announced their pregnancy. The big announcement was made on the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress' social media handle as she shared a pic with her main man from her scan in the hospital. Ever since Alia has shared the big news, the soon to be parents are inundated with best wishes from fans and friends from across the world. And now, Alia’s mother Soni Razdan has shared her happiness about welcoming the new member in the family and called it the best news ever.

Sharing Alia’s post to her Instagram story, Soni wrote, “Our cup runneth over” along with heart emoticons. The nani-to-be also spoke to Hindustan Times and said that she is overjoyed and overwhelmed with the news. “Words really don’t do justice to this moment. I am just so so happy for Ranbir and Alia and for all of us. There is nothing greater or more profound in this world than bringing another life into it,” Soni was quoted as saying.

Check out Soni Razdan’s post for Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy announcement:

For the uninitiated, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt had tied the knot in April this year in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. Talking about the work front, Ranbir and Alia will be seen sharing the screen for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s much awaited fantasy drama Brahmastra. Also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead, Brahmastra is slated to release on September 9 this year. Meanwhile, Ranbir is looking forward to the release of Shamshera on July 22 which will mark his return to the screen after four years.

