Soni Razdan enjoys night out with 'her girls' Neena Gupta, Anu Ranjan; trio shells major friendship goals

One of the most cherished bonds is with friends. The older the friendship, the deeper the bond. Some of the iconic friendships that we’ve seen in Bollywood truly serve major friendship goals. From Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik to Rakesh Roshan and Prem Chopra, the veterans have literally defined what a true friendship is. Standing by each other through thick and thin is what the true bond is all about. Another friends’ trio serving major goals on the internet has to be Soni Razdan, Neena Gupta, and Anu Ranjan. And only recently, the besties enjoyed a fun night out.

Neena Gupta, Soni Razdan and Anu Ranjan serve major friendship goals

On September 8, actress and Alia Bhatt’s mother, Soni Razdan stepped out on a date night with her girlfriends, actress Neena Gupta and Anju Ranjan. Serving major friendship goals, Razdan shared an adorable photograph with her friends and captioned it, “Nights out After lights out Is what it’s all about With my girls @neena_gupta @anuranjan1010 life wouldn’t be as ‘life-ly’ without you”

Needless to say, Neena Gupta, keeping her style game on, oozed hotness in a brown crochet outfit while Soni Razdan looked elegant in a pink dress. Ranjan, on the other hand, kept it simple in an all-black avatar. HAVE A LOOK:

As the post made it to the gram, fans, and followers couldn’t stop drooling over these pretty ladies. Model turned-actress Rochelle Rao commented, “Love this! You ladies are #goals” while Anu Ranjan showered her love on the post with hearts and wrote, “one for each”.

A fan commented, “nice oldies” while another fan commented, “And yes all the pretty girls in a row are killing it!!”

In fact, Anu Ranjan also shared the same photograph with the caption, “Love and Pizza (blue heart emoji)

About Soni Razdan, Neena Gupta and Anu Ranjan

Soni Razdan is a veteran actress recognized for movies like Raazi, and Saaransh amongst others. She is married to ace filmmaker, Mahesh Bhatt and has two daughters, Alia Bhatt, and Shaheen Bhatt. The actress will be seen in Pippa, headlined by Ishaan Khatter, next.

Veteran star Neena Gupta is an actress par excellence. Last seen in Lust Stories 2, the actress had a successful comeback with Ayushmann Khurrana’s Badhaai Ho. She has Metro In Dino, alongside Anupam Kher and Pankaj Tripathi in the pipeline. Apart from this, she also has Panchayat 3 lined up.

Anu Ranjan is the wife of producer Shashi Ranjan. They have two daughters, Anushka and Akansha Ranjan.

