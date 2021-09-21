Soni Razdan pens a heartfelt note on husband Mahesh Bhatt’s birthday: May you be forever young & full of life

Director, producer, and writer Mahesh Bhatt turned a year older yesterday on September 20th. As Bhatt clocked another year, wife Soni Razdan seized the joyous moment to wish him with heartfelt words on the occasion. Soni took to her social media space and posted a picture of Mahesh, and wrote a sweet birthday wish for him.

Taking to Instagram, Soni posted a picture of the birthday boy. In the photo, Mahesh can be seen standing beside a road, in front of a huge, old tree. He is donning an all-black outfit with a black tee shirt and trousers. The director can be seen flashing a happy smile to the camera. Sharing this picture, Soni wrote, “Happy Birthday my (heart emoji) my jaan and everything else in between. May you be forever young and full of life. And live as long as the tree you’re standing under too !”

Her post was received with a lot of likes and love. Netizens and fans wished the director a happy birthday. Many left red heart emojis too. Actress Archana Puran Singh took to the comments to wish Mahesh Bhatt. She wrote, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY Mahesh Here's to your irrepressible and irreverent spirit ! Many happy returns of the day!!”

Alia Bhatt also took to Instagram to wish her dad on the occasion. She posted a few pictures from the night featuring herself, Mahesh Bhatt, beau and Pooja Bhatt. Sharing these pictures, Alia wrote, “73 years young Happy Birthday Papa”

