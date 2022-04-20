Soni Razdan pens love note for Mahesh Bhatt on their anniversary; Neetu Kapoor sends love to ‘samdhan-samdhi’

It has been a week since Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt had tied the knot and the Bhatts and Kapoors can’t keep calm about it. Both the families have been in celebratory mode ever since and rightfully so. And now, adding on to the celebrations, it's Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan’s 36th wedding anniversary today. On the special occasion, Soni Razdan shared a throwback pic of herself with Mahesh Bhatt as she penned a sweet note for her old chap.

She also shared a recent pic of herself with Mahesh Bhatt wherein she was seen holding on to her main man. In the caption Soni wrote, “‘Age cannot wither her nor custom stale her infinite variety’. This quote about Cleopatra could well apply to our marriage as well. Happy Anniversary old chap. Cheers to many more fun times ahead”. Soon, several celebs took to the comment section to wish the couple. Amid this, Neetu Kapoor shared Soni and Mahesh’s pic on her Instagram story and wished them on their big day. She wrote, “Happy anniversary samdhan and samdhiji. Love and hugs” along with a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor’s post:

Earlier, Soni had penned a heartfelt note for Ranbir as she called him her son while sharing his wedding pic with Alia. “They say you lose a daughter when you gain a son. I say we gain a wonderful son, a lovely warm family and my darling beautiful baby girl is right here with us always,” Soni wrote in the caption.