Soni Razdan pens sweet birthday note for daughter Shaheen Bhatt; Riddhima Kapoor Sahni sends wishes

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan's daughter Shaheen Bhatt has turned a year older. She is celebrating her birthday today and wishes are coming in for her. Even Ranbir Kapoor, who is dating her elder sister Alia Bhatt, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni have also wished Shaheen on her special day. But it was her mother’s wish which grabbed attention. She has penned down a lovely birthday poem for her darling daughter that needs everyone’s attention. In the poem, she has called Shaheen a 'light'.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Soni writes, “A little poem for my dearest Shaheen on her birthday. Happy Birthday my sweetness and light, Your love and perfection makes everything light, The day you were born the sun shone so bright,. And in more ways than one day never became night(Ha ha you know what I mean right About babies who don’t sleep in the night) What I’m saying is that you’re one in a million. You’re absolutely fabulous and beautiful and a zillion. Times better than you’ll ever know. So hold onto that thought and don’t let it go.”

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also wished Shaheen and shared a happy picture on her official Instagram. She writes, “Happy birthday Shaheen.”