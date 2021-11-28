Soni Razdan pens sweet birthday note for daughter Shaheen Bhatt; Riddhima Kapoor Sahni sends wishes
Taking to her official Instagram handle, Soni writes, “A little poem for my dearest Shaheen on her birthday. Happy Birthday my sweetness and light, Your love and perfection makes everything light, The day you were born the sun shone so bright,. And in more ways than one day never became night(Ha ha you know what I mean right About babies who don’t sleep in the night) What I’m saying is that you’re one in a million. You’re absolutely fabulous and beautiful and a zillion. Times better than you’ll ever know. So hold onto that thought and don’t let it go.”
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also wished Shaheen and shared a happy picture on her official Instagram. She writes, “Happy birthday Shaheen.”
Take a look here at the posts:
Recently, Shaheen had shared a photo from her and Alia's Maldives trip. In the photo, the actress was seen on the beach and posing for a photo for Shaheen. Alia looked stunning as she enjoyed the breeze by the sea. She also wrote, "Just an Alia appreciation post".
Also Read: 'Just an Alia Bhatt appreciation post': Shaheen Bhatt gushes over her sister with a gorgeous PIC