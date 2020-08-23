Soni Razdan, Pooja Bhatt defend Mahesh Bhatt, share their WhatsApp chats as Rhea Chakraborty's texts go viral

Soni Razdan and Pooja Bhatt shared a screenshot of their WhatsApp chat with Mahesh Bhatt and stated that the filmmaker shared the image and message with them as he did with Rhea Chakraborty.

Mahesh Bhatt's wife and daughter, Soni Razdan and Pooja Bhatt, have now come to the filmmaker's defence as they took to Twitter to share screenshots of their WhatsApp messages. The action by Soni and Pooja comes after Mahesh Bhatt and Rhea Chakraborty's WhatsApp chats went viral and were circulated widely on social media. Pooja Bhatt called out a news channel and said that the same pictures and message that Mahesh Bhatt sent Rhea has also been sent to other people on his contact list including her.

Soni Razdan also shared a screenshot of her chat with Mahesh Bhatt, and tweeted, "Yes true. Here is mine. We get them everyday. When will news channels actually give us real news and not fabricated spin-offs. Most seem to have turned into uglier more salacious versions of Stardust and Cine Blitz."

Pooja wrote, "Interestingly,the message @IndiaToday refers to as ‘most explosive revelation’ is a message that my father also sent me & countless other people on his phone list on the same day(June 9) & subsequently posted on Twitter as well (26-6-2020) get your facts right." Take a look at their tweets below:

Yes true. Here is mine. We get them everyday. When will news channels actually give us real news and not fabricated spin-offs. Most seem to have turned into uglier more salacious versions of Stardust and Cine Blitz. https://t.co/2f5tKKhwLu pic.twitter.com/l7IS2xavUS — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) August 22, 2020

Rhea and Mahesh's leaked chat had shown that the actress had reportedly messaged him after she walked out of Sushant's home on 8 June. One of the messages from that day refers to her character from the film Jalebi and reads, "Ayesha moves on... Sir... with a heavy heart and a sense of relief. Our last call was a wakeup call. You are my angel. You were then... And you are now."

In response to his, Mahesh Bhatt wrote, "Don’t look back. Make it possible what is inevitable. My love to your father. He will be a happy man." The filmmaker, however, has not yet commented on the matter.

Read more about Mahesh and Rhea's WhatsApp chat here.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×