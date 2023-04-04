Soni Razdan posts a throwback unseen pic of little Alia Bhatt on the sets of Papa Kehte Hain; See Pic

Alia Bhatt has enjoyed a massive fan following since she stepped into BTown with her debut film Student of the Year. Loved by fans for her cute looks and charming personality, the actress proved her acting mettle with films like Gangubai Kathiawadi and Highway. Recently, she was all over the news with her stunning outfit at the NMACC launch event. We give the netizens another reason to go gaga over Alia with an unseen picture where the actress looks really cute.

Throwback picture of little Alia Bhatt

Sharing the photo on Twitter, Soni Razdan wrote “This one is from Seychelles when the girls were small and we were shooting ‘Papa Kehte Hain’ there. Search for ‘water’ in your camera roll and quote tweet the pic #water #family #shootlife #whenwewereyoung @aliaa08@MaheshNBhatt #shaheenbhatt” The photo shows a little Alia looking like a cute button in a balloon frock. Dad Mahesh Bhatt is holding her hands from behind, while mommy Soni Razdan stands next to them with sister Shaheen Bhatt in black shorts and a tee.

Take a look at the picture here:

One user who seems to be close with the Bhatt family shared a memory and wrote, “The girls would come with Mahesh to the office and sit on his chair and desk.” To this, Soni replied, “ha ha, oh really!” Other users also shared their photos and videos with waterbodies. Fans of the actress gushed in the comment thread about how cute Alia looks.

Alia Bhatt’s work front

Alia was last seen in Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor. Next, she will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. The duo recently shot a song in Kashmir. Their videos and pictures from the location were leaked on social media. Directed by Karan Johar, the film also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. She also has Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in the pipeline. This year, Alia will also be making her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot.

