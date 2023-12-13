Soni Razdan REACTS to post on nepotism; says Ananya, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor ‘are all talented people’

A recent post on Instagram shared by Freddy Birdy has garnered a lot of attention. It reads, “The people who moan on and on, on social media about nepotism are people whose parents had careers they would want to stay a million miles away from.” Alia Bhatt’s mother and veteran actress Soni Razdan has now reacted to this viral post, sharing her take on nepotism.

As netizens reacted to her comment, she patiently replied to them as well. In one of the comments, she also said that Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor are talented.

Soni Razdan says dentist’s children don’t face flak for becoming dentists

Reacting to Freddy Birdy’s Instagram post, Soni Razdan wrote, “Does a child have first right of refusal to a parent’s profession ? Dentists children never seem to get any flack for becoming dentists … also I totally get the feeling. I was an outsider too trying to break in. Wisest words I ever heard were - the world doesn’t owe you a living. If you can’t deal with what it entails find another profession.”

A netizen reacted to Soni Razdan’s comment, and wrote that while ‘nepo dentists’ who aren’t decent will not get repeated customers, ‘terrible nepo actors’ get repeated a lot more. To this, Soni replied that the film industry is totally dependent on the audience.

Advertisement

“It’s you who decide. No like… no see … it’s done and dusted. No more movies. (Unless daddy is funding your movie again and again that’s a different story and not at all about getting preferential casting ops) so it’s basically the same everywhere. You might get a foot in the door but that door has to have a very good reason to open,” she wrote.

One social media user wrote that to become a dentist, one has to study really hard and pass exams, but an actor doesn’t have to go through this process. Soni Razdan then penned a long note pointing out how actors have to face countless rejections, read horrid things and nasty comments about themselves, and undergo a lot of challenges while shooting. “But what did I say earlier ? If you can’t hack it go somewhere else. You get the picture. Actors don’t have it easy. It’s never easy,” she wrote.

Soni Razdan says Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Janhvi, Ananya Panday are all talented

In another comment, Soni Razdan wrote how star kids have ‘a lot of expectations riding on them’, and that kind of pressure can be terrifying. She admitted that it’s tough to see someone get a role that you could have done better. “But it won’t last if you don’t have ‘it’. And again as I said .. this is the nature of the beast. Best to stay away if it’s so hard to deal with,” she wrote.

One netizen asked if Soni Razdan really believes Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and other ‘nepo kids’ are talented.To this, Soni Razdan replied, “I think they are all talented people! And so are many others. And thank god for OTT platforms now. So many more roles have opened up for so many more actors. In my youth it was just the films. Not even TV to start with. Can you imagine ! Almost impossible to land a role.”

ALSO READ: INSIDE Vir Das’ party post Emmy win; Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Kunal Kemmu, others have a blast-WATCH