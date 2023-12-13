Soni Razdan REACTS to post on nepotism; says Ananya, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor ‘are all talented people’
Soni Razdan has shared a series of comments on a viral post about nepotism. She reacted to netizens’ comments and shared her take on nepotism, revealing how star kids have a lot of pressure on them.
A recent post on Instagram shared by Freddy Birdy has garnered a lot of attention. It reads, “The people who moan on and on, on social media about nepotism are people whose parents had careers they would want to stay a million miles away from.” Alia Bhatt’s mother and veteran actress Soni Razdan has now reacted to this viral post, sharing her take on nepotism.
As netizens reacted to her comment, she patiently replied to them as well. In one of the comments, she also said that Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor are talented.
Soni Razdan says dentist’s children don’t face flak for becoming dentists
Reacting to Freddy Birdy’s Instagram post, Soni Razdan wrote, “Does a child have first right of refusal to a parent’s profession ? Dentists children never seem to get any flack for becoming dentists … also I totally get the feeling. I was an outsider too trying to break in. Wisest words I ever heard were - the world doesn’t owe you a living. If you can’t deal with what it entails find another profession.”
A netizen reacted to Soni Razdan’s comment, and wrote that while ‘nepo dentists’ who aren’t decent will not get repeated customers, ‘terrible nepo actors’ get repeated a lot more. To this, Soni replied that the film industry is totally dependent on the audience.
“It’s you who decide. No like… no see … it’s done and dusted. No more movies. (Unless daddy is funding your movie again and again that’s a different story and not at all about getting preferential casting ops) so it’s basically the same everywhere. You might get a foot in the door but that door has to have a very good reason to open,” she wrote.
One social media user wrote that to become a dentist, one has to study really hard and pass exams, but an actor doesn’t have to go through this process. Soni Razdan then penned a long note pointing out how actors have to face countless rejections, read horrid things and nasty comments about themselves, and undergo a lot of challenges while shooting. “But what did I say earlier ? If you can’t hack it go somewhere else. You get the picture. Actors don’t have it easy. It’s never easy,” she wrote.
Soni Razdan says Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Janhvi, Ananya Panday are all talented
In another comment, Soni Razdan wrote how star kids have ‘a lot of expectations riding on them’, and that kind of pressure can be terrifying. She admitted that it’s tough to see someone get a role that you could have done better. “But it won’t last if you don’t have ‘it’. And again as I said .. this is the nature of the beast. Best to stay away if it’s so hard to deal with,” she wrote.
One netizen asked if Soni Razdan really believes Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and other ‘nepo kids’ are talented.To this, Soni Razdan replied, “I think they are all talented people! And so are many others. And thank god for OTT platforms now. So many more roles have opened up for so many more actors. In my youth it was just the films. Not even TV to start with. Can you imagine ! Almost impossible to land a role.”
ALSO READ: INSIDE Vir Das’ party post Emmy win; Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Kunal Kemmu, others have a blast-WATCH
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Saurabh Sachdeva says Animal star Ranbir Kapoor is ‘curious’; reveals he was shocked to know about Animal Park
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Saurabh Sachdeva shares fond memories from Lord Bobby Deol’s entry song in Animal; admits feeling 'nervous'
entertainment
Fighter EXCLUSIVE: First song of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer to drop on December 15
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Watch out for Prithviraj Sukumaran in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan; the negative force in AI world