Soni Razdan recalls flying Alia Bhatt-Shaheen in economy as they didn't have enough money; 'They made a face'

Alia Bhatt was raised in the realm of cinema with her father, Mahesh Bhatt, a renowned filmmaker, and her mother, Soni Razdan, an actor. Despite the perception of a luxurious life, Alia's mother reminisced that she provided her children with a typical middle-class upbringing devoid of excess wealth.

Soni Razdan remembers when she couldn't afford to purchase three business-class tickets

During a discussion with Rashmi Uchil for her book Raising Stars, Soni Razdan shared a memory from a trip to Dubai with her daughters, Alia and Shaheen. Faced with budget constraints, the family couldn't afford three business-class tickets, leading Soni to propose that her daughters travel in the economy while she chose the first class. "I told my children, 'I will travel first class, and you guys travel economy.' They made a face", Soni recalled.

Recollecting the journey, the Pippa actress recounted checking on her kids and noticing a discomforting situation: the person in the front seat had reclined, leaving minimal space for her daughters. Despite Soni's suggestion to address the issue, the girls, considerate of the elderly passenger, chose not to intervene. Looking back, she emphasized that the incident, in retrospect, wasn't a significant issue.

In explaining her decision for her children to travel in economy class, she emphasized the perspective that they hadn't yet earned enough to justify business class. The straightforward principle was that once they could afford the business class fare themselves, they could opt for that mode of travel.

Razdan reflected on their financial circumstances, noting that while they never had abundance, they managed well. She highlighted that her two children experienced a regular middle-class upbringing with no excess money. Their living situation included a two-bedroom apartment until 2004. Recalling that period, Razdan mentioned having a Maruti Zen and personally driving her kids to school.

The actress revealed that financial stability increased only when Mahesh Bhatt transitioned to a producer. Even then, Mahesh had responsibilities for two households due to his prior marriage to Kiran Bhatt, resulting in two additional children – Pooja Bhatt and Rahul Bhatt.

About Soni Razdan

Born on October 25, 1956, in Birmingham, UK, Soni Razdan embarked on a successful acting career, leaving an indelible mark with films such as Saaransh, Daddy, Trikal, Khaamosh, Page 3, and more.

Her marriage to the renowned filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt added a significant chapter to her personal life. The couple welcomed two daughters into their lives, Shaheen Bhatt, born on November 28, 1988, and Alia Bhatt, born on March 15, 1993. Inspired by her mother's footsteps, Alia emerged as a leading actress in Bollywood, further contributing to the illustrious Bhatt family legacy. She is married to actor Ranbir Kapoor.

Soni has delivered remarkable performances in diverse films in recent years, notably shining in her role as a mother in the critically acclaimed Raazi. Her ongoing contributions to the industry extend to projects such as Pippa, a recent release that also stars Ishaan Khatter and Mrunal Thakur in pivotal roles.

Beyond her acting career, she has garnered attention for her candid and insightful social media presence. Through platforms like Instagram, she offers glimpses into her life, shares thoughtful reflections, and captures cherished family moments.