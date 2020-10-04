Soni Razdan replies to Kangana Ranaut after actress mentions Mahesh Bhatt: Let’s not demonise mental health

Soni Razdan reacted to Kangana Ranaut's tweet over Sushant Singh Rajput's AIIMS report which completely ruled out murder. Take a look below.

The AIIMS report on Sushant Singh Rajput has shaken up and made everyone take note. The report which has completely ruled out murder and stated that the late actor died by suicide and it was not a murder has garnered reactions from all over. One of them was who said that, "young and extraordinary individuals don’t just wake up one fine day and kill themselves".

She also dragged the 'movie mafia, big production houses, media and Mahesh Bhatt' yet again. Replying to her reaction to the AIIMS report, Soni Razdan replied to Kangana and said, "For those saying that ‘people don’t suddenly wake up one morning and kill themselves’ ... No they don’t. And that is the whole point. They suffer for many years and struggle long and hard before sometimes sadly just needing to opt for an out."

Soni Razdan also added how mental health should not be demonised. "...Not from life. But from the suffering they’re enduring. Tragically that can involve suicide. Let’s not demonise mental health. Let’s please understand how important it is to address it as an illness. And don’t be scared or ashamed to get treated. It can save your life," Soni's tweet read.

...Not from life. But from the suffering they’re enduring. Tragically that can involve suicide. Let’s not demonise mental health. Let’s please understand how important it is to address it as an illness. And don’t be scared or ashamed to get treated. It can save your life. — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) October 3, 2020

Dragging Mahesh Bhatt's name, Kangana had tweeted, "With latest progress we need answers to few questions. 1) SSR repeatedly spoke about big production houses banning him. Who are these people who conspired against him? 2) Why media spread false news about him being a rapist? 3) Why was Mahesh Bhatt doing his psychoanalysis?"

With latest progress we need answers to few questions.

1) SSR repeatedly spoke about big production houses banning him. Who are these people who conspired against him?

2) Why media spread false news about him being a rapist?

3) Why was Mahesh Bhatt doing his psychoanalysis? — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 3, 2020

