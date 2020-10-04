Soni Razdan replies to Kangana Ranaut after actress mentions Mahesh Bhatt: Let’s not demonise mental health
The AIIMS report on Sushant Singh Rajput has shaken up and made everyone take note. The report which has completely ruled out murder and stated that the late actor died by suicide and it was not a murder has garnered reactions from all over. One of them was Kangana Ranaut who said that, "young and extraordinary individuals don’t just wake up one fine day and kill themselves".
She also dragged the 'movie mafia, big production houses, media and Mahesh Bhatt' yet again. Replying to her reaction to the AIIMS report, Soni Razdan replied to Kangana and said, "For those saying that ‘people don’t suddenly wake up one morning and kill themselves’ ... No they don’t. And that is the whole point. They suffer for many years and struggle long and hard before sometimes sadly just needing to opt for an out."
Soni Razdan also added how mental health should not be demonised. "...Not from life. But from the suffering they’re enduring. Tragically that can involve suicide. Let’s not demonise mental health. Let’s please understand how important it is to address it as an illness. And don’t be scared or ashamed to get treated. It can save your life," Soni's tweet read.
Dragging Mahesh Bhatt's name, Kangana had tweeted, "With latest progress we need answers to few questions. 1) SSR repeatedly spoke about big production houses banning him. Who are these people who conspired against him? 2) Why media spread false news about him being a rapist? 3) Why was Mahesh Bhatt doing his psychoanalysis?"
Anonymous 54 minutes ago
Shaheen has been through... SOME similar depression related episodes. Razdan is speaking from the position of being AVAILABLE for the people we Love, and know... MAY or COULD be suicidal.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Rhea also repeatedly spoke about wrong medication being given by sisters. Why is she (nonsense kr) not asking the sister who gave wrong medicines, to be questioned by CBI? If she did that, there is some indication that she cared about SSR getting justice. In case she didn't know, her agenda to take use this case for personal vendetta is very very evident. So shut up kr..screw you!
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Soni is right. This whole tamasha that Kangana created because of this one young man's tragedy is criminal. She seems so uneducated and junglee. Imagine how her followers who might be suffering from mental health issues feel? Kangana claims to be a Hindu, I don't know any true Hindu who is so cruel (I"m not a HIndu but have friends).
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Razdan you better shut off and return to your chocolate world.
Anonymous 2 hours ago
First ask is that dumb alia her daughter or you know what I mean
Anonymous 2 hours ago
So now criminals will teach us who can predict who is going praveen babi way ??
Anonymous 2 hours ago
People gave good opportunities to Sushanth. Otherwise he would not have 5 hits. While he was a good actor the stories could tributes you his success too. So if he felt he was not getting opportunities and talked about it, it is again for public sympathy or he is too weak to accept that all says can’t be glorified in life .. probably added to his depression .. depression is real .. me Kangana might be thinking that like in movies she acted it is displayed in the form sobbing all time, being drunk, bring high ... even without all these highly successful people who are making excellent plans to progress in life can be depressed as well.. depression doesn’t built overnight .. it is chronic .. every person has different reason to feel depressed.. and cannot be compared .. If SSR was depressed and had mental health problems there is nothing to be ashamed of . It is sad but not to feel ashamed to defend or lie about it .
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Most people do exit even when all around them think all is well with them
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Sound advice