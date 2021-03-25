Soni Razdan says she cannot understand why 16 to 40 age group is not getting the COVID 19 vaccine first
Veteran actress Soni Razdan on Wednesday tweeted that people belonging to the age group of 16 to 40 should get vaccinated for Covid-19 first, because they are the ones going out for work and other purposes.
"When it's really the 16 to 40 age group that's ‘socialising' going out to work, bars, nightclubs etc (the last 2 without masks mostly) just can't understand why they aren't getting the vaccine first @uddhavthackeray @AUThackeray," Razdan wrote. Her tweet comes at a time when senior citizens in India are being given the vaccine on priority.
Earlier this week, Razdan tweeted sharing her thoughts on the coronavirus. "I'm getting the feeling we are never going to be rid of this thing. We somehow need to manage to live with it without it overwhelming our lives. Even after the vaccine it's going to mutate. I'm told to a milder version like flu. I sincerely hope so," she wrote.
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Because 16-40 yr old generally have immunity to fight the virus if they get exposed. For older generation the same exposure would be fatal, hence priority for vaccination. Use a brain cell, Ms. entitled and self centered.
Anonymous 5 hours ago
Omg, did she really mean it? That’s ridiculous
Anonymous 5 hours ago
RIGHTLY SAID.
Anonymous 6 hours ago
Vaccine is imp for anyone but I thunk in a way she is right youngsters step out more for work job etc