Soni Razdan says she cannot understand why 16 to 40 age group is not getting the COVID 19 vaccine first

The senior citizens are currently receiving the COVID 19 vaccine and the government is set to vaccinate above 45 age group from 1st April. Amid this, Alia Bhatt's mom and actress Soni Razdan had an issue to raise over the vaccination of the younger and working lot.

Veteran actress Soni Razdan on Wednesday tweeted that people belonging to the age group of 16 to 40 should get vaccinated for Covid-19 first, because they are the ones going out for work and other purposes.

"When it's really the 16 to 40 age group that's ‘socialising' going out to work, bars, nightclubs etc (the last 2 without masks mostly) just can't understand why they aren't getting the vaccine first @uddhavthackeray @AUThackeray," Razdan wrote. Her tweet comes at a time when senior citizens in India are being given the vaccine on priority.

Earlier this week, Razdan tweeted sharing her thoughts on the coronavirus. "I'm getting the feeling we are never going to be rid of this thing. We somehow need to manage to live with it without it overwhelming our lives. Even after the vaccine it's going to mutate. I'm told to a milder version like flu. I sincerely hope so," she wrote.

Credits :IANS

