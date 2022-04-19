Soni Razdan shares an unseen pic of her ‘heartbeats’ Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt from their wedding

It has been almost a week since Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. It was a traditional ceremony which was attended by their respective families and close friends and the social media is abuzz with pics from their dreamy wedding. In fact, Alia had also treated fans with stunning pics from her D-Day and mehendi ceremony. And now, another pic from Ranbir and Alia’s wedding has surfaced which is grabbing attention. To note, this unseen pic was shared by Alia’s mother Soni Razdan.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Soni shared a pic wherein bride Alia looked overwhelmed and the senior actress, being the doting mother that she is, couldn’t take her eyes off her daughter. On the other hand, Ranbir was seen having his ladylove’s back. One could also see Shaheen Bhatt in the background. Soni had captioned the image as, “My heartbeats” along with heart emoticons.

Take a look at Soni Razdan’s post for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt:

Meanwhile, it is reported that Alia Bhatt is expected to resume work soon and will be flying to Jaisalmer to shoot for Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh. Besides, she will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s much talked about fantasy drama Brahmastra which will mark her first collaboration with her husband Ranbir. The movie is slated to release on September 9 this year. Apart from Ranbir and Alia, the movie will also feature Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni in key roles.