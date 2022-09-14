Soni Razdan shares UNSEEN PIC of Alia Bhatt pouting for selfie; She says 'Why am I making this strange face'

Alia Bhatt shares an extremely close bond with her mom Soni Razdan, and their exchanges on social media are proof of the same. Every now and then Razdan takes to her Instagram space and shares adorable and unseen pictures featuring Alia. Speaking of which, a few hours back, she took to the ‘gram yet again and treated fans and followers to another throwback photo from seven years ago, of herself with Alia. You must not miss it!

Young Alia Bhatt with mum Soni Razdan

Soni Razdan took to the photo-and-video sharing site yet again and shared an unseen picture with Alia. In the snapshot, a young Alia is seen standing beside her mum. She donned a black and white top and her hair was left open. She had no makeup on. Soni, on the other hand, was seen wearing a green outfit. Alia can be seen pouting, while her mother smiled at the camera as she posed for the selfie. Sharing the adorable click, she wrote in the caption, “On this day 7 years ago … when you came and saw my play ‘Where Did I Leave my Purdah’, and we took this funny pic in my dressing room. I remember it like it was just perhaps a year or two ago…. how does time fly so fast ?”

As soon as she shared the photo, it was flooded with likes and comments. Alia too reacted to it as she wrote, “Why am I making this strange face? (laughing emoji)”.

Take a look: