Soni Razdan shares unseen pictures of soon-to-be parents Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor: May your tribe increase

Alia Bhatt on Monday took the internet by storm after she shared the news of pregnancy on her social media handle. The picture put up by the actress on Instagram shows her in a hospital bed, as her husband Ranbir Kapoor sits beside her and the duo stare away at what looks like an ultrasound on the monitor. The post also has another pic showcasing a lion family. Ever since Alia has shared the big news, her mother Soni Razdan has been sharing her happiness about welcoming the new member in the family and called it the best news ever.

Soni Razdan yet again took to her Instagram account and shared unseen pictures of the couple, captioning it: “Gratitude…May your tribe increase.” The first picture features Ranbir and Alia in a never-before-seen avatar as they pose lovingly with each other. The other picture shows Alia and Ranbir dressed in winter jackets and caps as the diva takes a selfie.

Have a look at Soni Razdan’s post:

Earlier today, Soni shared Alia’s post to her Instagram story, and wrote, “Our cup runneth over” along with heart emoticons. The nani-to-be also spoke to Hindustan Times and said that she is overjoyed and overwhelmed with the news. “Words really don’t do justice to this moment. I am just so so happy for Ranbir and Alia and for all of us. There is nothing greater or more profound in this world than bringing another life into it,” Soni was quoted as saying.

For the unversed, Ranbir and Alia tied a knot on April 14 at a close-knit family affair hosted in their house in Mumbai.

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia will be seen sharing the screen for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus Brahmastra. Also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead, Brahmastra is slated to release on September 9 this year. Meanwhile, Ranbir is looking forward to the release of Shamshera on July 22 which will mark his return to the screen after four years. The film also features Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.