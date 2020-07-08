  1. Home
Soni Razdan shuts down troll who accused Mahesh Bhatt of nepotism: Do your homework and then talk please

Soni Razdan was discussing about depression with screenwriter Apurva Asrani on Twitter, when a person called her husband Mahesh the ‘flagbearer of nepotism’. Read on to know her reply.
With the nepotism debate back in the spotlight yet again, many industry folks have been discussing Bollywood's functioning. After the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, netizens have been blaming industry bigwigs for sidelining a talented actor. One of the most discussed personalities amid all of this has been Mahesh Bhatt for various reasons. His daughter Alia Bhatt, too, has been accused of mocking Sushant on Koffee With Karan. 

Recently, Alia's mom Soni Razdan was discussing about depression with screenwriter Apurva Asrani on Twitter, when a person called her husband Mahesh the ‘flagbearer of nepotism’. Not someone to take things lightly, Soni shut down the troll by replying, "You’re so ill informed. My husband has given more breaks to new comers than any one else in this industry. There was a whole long period of time where he refused to work with stars. Then he was accused of not working with stars ! Do ur homework and then talk please." 

This is not the first time Soni Razdan has given it back to a troll. Recently Soni also spoke about limiting comments on her Instagram and how social media is become toxic. "Used to also love all your feedback and comments on my Instagram posts. Sadly I had to turn that off as I was getting the filthiest abusive muck on it for absolutely no good reason." Take a look at Soni Razdan's Instagram post:

On Wednesday, Pooja Bhatt also took to Twitter to address the nepotism debate.  

