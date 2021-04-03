Soni Razdan turns poetic after Alia Bhatt contracts COVID 19: This is no ordinary wave, it's everywhere

Recently, Alia Bhatt had shared the news with her fans that she tested positive for COVID 19. Now, her mom & actress Soni Razdan has shared a poem about the current situation. The senior star earlier had also shared her thoughts over lowering vaccine age group as well.

Actress Soni Razdan has put her poetic side on display in a recent tweet that has come after her daughter confirmed on her Instagram handle that she tested positive for COVID 19. Alia's mom and actress, Soni had earlier tried to start a conversation around lowering the age of getting vaccines to the age groups of 16 to 40. Now, as Alia tested positive for COVID 19, Soni penned her thoughts over the COVID 19 situation and spike in the form of a poem.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Soni wrote, "This is no ordinary wave ...it’s everywhere. In our houses, in our hair. I’m getting a bit of a scare. It’s no ordinary wave.. it’s everywhere ... don’t know how we shall fare .. how do we begin to care... about so many here and there... it’s everywhere, it’s everywhere." The senior actress also had tweeted a day prior to this on April 1 about the COVID 19 virus and how many people who are asymptomatic don't know that they have the virus.

Prior to Alia, her beau also had tested positive for COVID 19 and was in home quarantine. When Alia contracted COVID 19, she immediately went into home quarantine and informed all her fans via her Instagram handle. She wrote, "Hello all, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care." A day back, Ranbir's sister Riddhima also shared a throwback photo from her evening get together with Alia and others after the Raazi star tested positive for COVID 19.

Take a look at Soni's tweet:

This is no ordinary wave ...it’s everywhere. In our houses, in our hair. I’m getting a bit of a scare. It’s no ordinary wave.. it’s everywhere ... don’t know how we shall fare .. how do we begin to care... about so many here and there... it’s everywhere, it’s everywhere — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) April 2, 2021

Soni also had earlier tweeted about actors being allowed to get the vaccines first as she claimed that they cannot wear masks in front of the camera.

The cases of COVID 19 have been on a rise and many from showbiz tested positive for the virus. Paresh Rawal, Kartik Aaryan, Vikrant Massey, Rohit Suresh Saraf were among those who contracted the virus. Amid the spike, several restrictions also have been imposed by the government in the state of Maharashtra.

Also Read|Alia Bhatt confirms testing positive for COVID 19; Goes into home quarantine as she urges fans to stay safe

Credits :Soni Razdan Twitter

Share your comment ×