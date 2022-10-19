Soni Razdan was planning to send Alia Bhatt to drama school if she didn't get Karan Johar's SOTY

Alia Bhatt is 10 years old in the Indian Film Industry. She made her debut in Karan Johar's directorial Student Of The Year, alongside two other 'students' Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. The actress has time and again, proven her acting mettle and is currently among the most bankable actresses in the showbiz. Alia Bhatt landed a role in Karan Johar's college drama when she was in her late teens. Her mother Soni Razdan shared her daughter's future course of action if she was not finalised to play Shanaya in Student Of The Year, in her recent post celebrating her daughter's 10 year journey in the showbiz.

On 19th of October, as Alia Bhatt completed 10 years of her in the movie industry, her mother Soni Razdan took to Instagram to share how her daughter entered the showbiz when they least expected her to and what their conventional plan for Alia Bhatt was, had she not landed a role in Student Of The Year. Her post read, "Student Of The Year came out of nowhere for our baby @aliaabhatt and when we least expected it ! At the time, Alia was busy working on her International Baccalaureate - a diploma I’m so glad she could do - and acting in a movie was a distant dream and one which we were not at all prepared for, just yet. The plan was for Alia to go to a drama school and then somehow try to get a role in something ! Thank you @karanjohar for auditioning her, and giving her a chance to work on herself before finally casting our girl. So happy she got the opportunity to do this film, and have you as her mentor, guide, best friend and yes - a second father. With immense gratitude and love, and huge congratulations and blessings always." Alia Bhatt is now a force to reckon and is one of the most bankable actresses in India today.