Soni Razdan wishes daughter Alia Bhatt on her first Mother's Day with an UNSEEN pic

Alia Bhatt is undoubtedly one of the most talented and versatile actresses in Bollywood. She has been a part of a number of hit films in her career span of over 10 years. The actress, who welcomed her first child with Ranbir Kapoor, in November 2022, has resumed work, and was recently wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film will be her second collaboration with Ranveer Singh after Gully Boy. As the actress is celebrating her first Mother’s Day, her mother Soni Razdan wished the former with an adorable unseen picture.

Soni Razdan wishes Alia Bhatt on her first Mother’s Day

Taking to her Instagram handle, Soni shared an unseen picture of her daughter Alia from her pregnancy days. In the picture, Alia looked gorgeous in her pink ethnic kurta set as she was sitting on the couch. Her pregnancy glow definitely did not go unnoticed and she was all smiles as she posed for the camera. Sharing the picture, Soni wrote ‘With every child is born a mother….Happy Mother’s Day.’ Earlier, her sister Shaheen also shared an adorable picture with Alia as she celebrated her first mother’s day.

Check out the picture here

Alia Bhatt’s work

Alia Bhatt recently wrapped up the shooting of Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in Kashmir. The pictures and videos from the sets have been going viral and creating excitement amongst the fans. This film also stars Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azami, and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles. Apart from this, she also has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa which will also star Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

