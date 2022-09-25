Soni Razdan wishes Shaheen and Alia Bhatt ‘Happy Daughter's Day’; Calls them ‘Best’

International Daughter’s Day is observed every year in September. This year, the day is celebrated on Sunday, September 25. This day is celebrated to cherish our daughters who bring love and happiness to our lives. Many celebrities took to their social handles and wish for their darling daughters. Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan has also wished her daughters on this day. She also shared a picture with them on her social handle.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Soni wrote, “Gratitude. Happy Daughters Day to two of the best. Love you both to bits and pieces.” In the picture, the trio is posing for the camera. It looks like it is an old photo. It is worth mentioning here that Alia Bhatt’s Hollywood debut film ‘Heart of Stone’ first look has been released. The actress too shared the first look of Heart of Stone on her Instagram handle. Her mom also commented, "Oh fab!!! This is looking so, so exciting !" Actor Arjun Kapoor wrote, "It’s a biggish… proud."