Soni Razdan wishes son-in-law Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday: May you keep dancing your way through life
On Ranbir Kapoor's birthday, Soni Razdan penned a heartfelt note for him on social media.
It is Ranbir Kapoor's birthday and wishes are pouring in from all corners for the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor. From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Dia Mirza and many others took to their social media handle and penned heartfelt wishes for the father-to-be. Now, Soni Razdan has written a special note for her son-in-law and also shared unseen pictures from her daughter Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding album on her Instagram handle.
"Happy birthday adorable SIL, love you to the moon and back. May you keep dancing your way through life and never stop," wrote Soni on her Instagram. The first photo features Alia kissing Ranbir on his cheek, while the second photo shows Soni doing the Barfi actor's aarti on his wedding day. The third picture is from Alia and Ranbir's Mehendi ceremony, in which, the duo is seen dancing. Soni also shared a picture featuring herself, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor on her Instagram story and wrote, "Happy birthday, my jaan. Wishing you so much love and light always."
Check out Soni Razdan's birthday wish for Ranbir Kapoor:
Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt also dropped a note on Instagram Stories to mark the day. She wrote, “Birthday boy. Love you always.” On Ranbir's birthday eve, he hosted a get-together at his Vastu residence in Bandra, Mumbai, which was also graced by Karan Johar among others. Ranbir's mom Neetu Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ayan Mukerji, Luv Ranjan, Shaheen Bhatt Rohit Dhawan, and Arti Shetty were also seen at the actor's party.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Soni was last seen in the Netflix web series Call My Agent: Bollywood which also starred Aahana Kumra, Ayush Mehra, and Rajat Kapoor among others. She will feature next in Pippa with Mrunal Thakur, Ishaan Khattar and Priyanshu Painyuli. It will release on December 2, 2022.
