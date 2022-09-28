Soni Razdan wishes son-in-law Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday: May you keep dancing your way through life

It is Ranbir Kapoor's birthday and wishes are pouring in from all corners for the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor. From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Dia Mirza and many others took to their social media handle and penned heartfelt wishes for the father-to-be. Now, Soni Razdan has written a special note for her son-in-law and also shared unseen pictures from her daughter Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding album on her Instagram handle.

"Happy birthday adorable SIL, love you to the moon and back. May you keep dancing your way through life and never stop," wrote Soni on her Instagram. The first photo features Alia kissing Ranbir on his cheek, while the second photo shows Soni doing the Barfi actor's aarti on his wedding day. The third picture is from Alia and Ranbir's Mehendi ceremony, in which, the duo is seen dancing. Soni also shared a picture featuring herself, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor on her Instagram story and wrote, "Happy birthday, my jaan. Wishing you so much love and light always."