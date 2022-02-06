Sonia Gandhi expresses concern over Lata Mangeshkar's health: India needs her.

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi expressed deep concern over veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar's health. Taking to Twitter, the official Congress handle shared a tweet, attributed to Sonia Gandhi. She was praying for her speedy recovery and said that "India needs her". For the unversed, Lata Mangeshkar's health deteriorated on Saturday.

Talking to ANI, Dr. Pratit Samdani from Breach Candy Hospital stated, “Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar's health condition has deteriorated again, she is critical. She is on a ventilator. She is still in ICU and will remain under the observation of doctors”.

Reacting to the same, the Congress India tweet read, "Congress President, Smt. Sonia Gandhi has expressed deep concern about the health of India’s singing legend, Lata Mangeshkar & has prayed for her early recovery. Smt. Gandhi said, “Generations have grown up listening to her melodious voice. India needs her."



Pinkvilla exclusively revealed on Saturday that Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and politician Raj Thackeray had reached Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital to take stock of the situation. Actress Shraddha Kapoor, who is related to Mangeshkar, also visited the hospital with her mum Shivangi Kolhapure.

