Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh L Sajnani are married; Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress shares FIRST pics

Actress Sonnalli Seygall tied the knot with businessman Ashesh L Sajnani on Wednesday. The actress managed to keep the news of her wedding under wraps. A while ago, Sonnalli, who is known for Pyaar Ka Punchnama, took to social media and shared the first pictures after getting married to Ashesh. The pictures look straight out of a fairytale.

Sonnalli Seygall shares first wedding photos after tying the knot with Ashesh Sajnani

The actress shared the pictures on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Sabr & Shukr." In the dreamy pictures, the couple looks all things happy together. The pictures give a glimpse of their wedding ceremony in a gurudwara. For the wedding, Sonnalli sported a pink saree paired with statement accessories. She looked gorgeous in her wedding outfit. On the other hand, her husband complimented her as he wore a white sherwani and a pink turban. Sonnalli wore customized kaleeras that included her dogs and the initials of her and Ashesh's names. Have a look:

Soon after she shared the pictures, her friends and fans were seen showering love on them. Manish Malhotra, Ridhima Pandit, Ishita Dutta, Raai Laxmi, Shama Sikander, and Himansh Kohli were seen congratulating her.

Meanwhile, Sonnalli and Ashesh even posed for the paparazzi after their wedding ceremony. The actress flaunted her minimal Mehendi-clad hands while posing. Celebs like Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh, Omkar Kapoor, Shama Sikander, Chahat Khanna, Karan V Grover, Ridhima Pandit, Shenaz Treasurywala, Mandira Bedi, Raai Laxmi, and others were seen arriving for her wedding today.

On the work front, Sonnalli was last seen in Jai Mummy Di opposite Sunny Singh.

