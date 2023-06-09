Sonnalli Seygall-Ashesh Sajnani wedding reception: Rajkummar-Patralekhaa, Nushrratt, and others attend; PICS

Newly weds Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh Sajnani hosted a grand wedding reception for their film industry friends and colleagues, on Thursday night. See PICS...

Sonnalli Seygall, Ashesh Sajnani, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa
Sonnalli Seygall, the popular actress who is best known for her performance in the Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise, tied the knot with her longtime partner Ashesh Sajnani, on June 7, Wednesday. The couple entered wedlock at a Gurudwara in Mumbai City, in the presence of their family members and a few close friends. However, after the intimate wedding, Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh Sajnani celebrated their new beginning with their friends and colleagues from the film industry, with a grand wedding reception on Thursday night.

Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa, Nushrratt and others attend Sonnalli-Ashesh's reception

The grand wedding reception of Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh Sajnani was attended by some of the actress's closest friends and colleagues from the film industry, including Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, Nushrratt Bharucha, Varun Sharma, Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan, Ravie Dubey, and many others. The newlyweds, on the other hand, were spotted posing together and interacting with the paparazzi photographers. Later, bride Sonnalli was seen bringing her fur babies to the reception venue, leaving both the photographers and guests in absolute awe.

Sonnalli Seygall looked gorgeous in a silver heavily-embellished lehenga set which she paired with a matching dupatta. She completed her look with baby pink kaleeras, a statement diamond necklace set, and a dash of sindoor. Groom Ashesh Sajnani, on the other hand, looked dapper in a black kurta, and a pair of white trousers and black shoes. 

Check out the pictures from Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh Sajnani's wedding reception, below:

Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh Sajnani (Credits: APH Images)

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa (Credits: APH Images)

Nushrratt Bharucha (Credits: APH Images)

Varun Sharma (Credits: APH Images)

Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan (Credits: APH Images)

Ravi Dubey (Credits: APH Images)

