Sonnalli Seygall looks elated as she dances with husband Ashesh Sajnani post their wedding ceremony-WATCH

Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress Sonnalli Seygall got married to her longtime boyfriend Ashesh J Sanjanin yesterday. They tied the knot in an intimate Anand Karaj ceremony in a gurudwara in Mumbai, and their wedding was attended by Luv Ranjan, Kartik Aaryan, Mandira Bedi, Rishima Pandit, Shenaz Treasurywala, Raai Laxmi, Shama Sikander, Karan V Grover, and others. Sonnalli looked ethereal in a baby pink coloured saree with a beautiful veil. Post the wedding ceremony, the couple hosted a wedding party for their friends. Sonnalli and Ashesh looked elated as they danced together. Meanwhile, Sonnalli has changed her last name on Instagram. Her name on Instagram now appears as 'Sonnalli A Sajnani'.

Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh Sajnani dance at the wedding party

Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh Sajnani made for a stunning couple at the wedding party, and in a video that has surfaced on social media, the two were seen happily dancing together at the wedding party. Sonnalli is seen in a red anarkali suit, with golden embroidery, while Ashesh Sajnani looks dapper in a golden kurta. Sonnalli’s best friend and actress Raai Laxmi shared some more glimpses from the wedding party. Check out the video of the newlywed couple Sonnalli and Ashesh’s dance below!

Sonnalli Seygall shared some dream-like pictures from her wedding ceremony on Instagram yesterday, and wrote, “Sabr & Shukr.” The first picture showed her and Ashesh seated next to each other at the ceremony, while another picture shows a close-up of Sonnalli’s mehendi and gorgeous kaleeras. In case you missed it, check out the post below!

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Sonnalli said that she and Ashesh wanted a simple wedding. “Ashesh and I were very sure about having a very simple wedding with people who mean something to us. It’s a very private moment for us. It is what both our mothers wanted and we feel glad that we could do it for them. We really look forward to exploring this new phase of our life together,” she said.

