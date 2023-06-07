Sonnalli Seygall makes a smashing bridal entry with her pet dog; Kartik Aaryan and others arrive in style

Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress Sonnalli Seygall is all set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend Asesh L Sajnani today. The pre-wedding festivities began with a close-knit mehendi ceremony on Monday. On Wednesday afternoon, Sonnalli will get married to Ashesh in a gurudwara in Mumbai, and a number of celebrities such as Kartik Aaryan, Shama Sikander, Chahat Khanna, Karan V Grover, Ridhima Pandit, Shenaz Treasurywala, Mandira Bedi, Raai Laxmi, and others have arrived at the venue!

Sonnalli Seygall’s bridal entry

Sonnalli Seygall was seen arriving for her big day under ‘phoolon ki chadar’ and she was accompanied by her pet dog. Sonnalli looked gorgeous in a pink saree, while her furry friend was also decked up in a pink tulle outfit. Pyaar Ka Punchnama director Luv Ranjan was also seen accompanying her to the gurudwara. Check out the video below!

Kartik Aaryan, Mandira Bedi and others arrive for Sonnalli Seygall's wedding with Ashesh Sajnani

Meanwhile, a number of celebrities were also spotted by the paparazzi as they arrived to attend Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh Sajnani’s wedding. Kartik Aaryan looked dapper in an off-white embroidered kurta paired with blue denims. He had his sunglasses on as he arrived for the wedding. Meanwhile, Mandira Bedi was seen in a cream-coloured lehenga layered with a long jacket.