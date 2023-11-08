Sonnalli Seygall recalls going through Deepfake incident like Rashmika Mandanna; says mom brought it to notice

Actresses Rashmika Mandanna and Katrina Kaif recently became the target of attackers after their morphed video and picture, using Deepfake, began doing rounds on the internet. As various celebrities began raising their concerns on the issue, recently, actress Sonnalli Seygall called the incident ‘scary’ and recalled her own experience where her images were morphed on the internet and how her mother brought it to her notice.

It's scary and makes me angry: Sonnalli Seygall reveals her images were morphed once

During an interview with India Today, Seygall recalled an incident where her photographs were morphed and called the experience ‘very scary’. She also recalled how her mother brought it to her attention and revealed, “Actually, my mom brought it to my notice and my mom is very gullible and at least at that point when it was also new, she did not understand. It really affected her. She said what are these pictures of yours? And I was like they are not real mom, they are morphed and.”

She went on to state how ‘it’s scary’ and the way it makes her ‘angry’ and said that such occurrences completely go against the law and that the wrongdoings of some ‘faceless people’ can not be considered normal by any standards.

Calling it ‘frustrating’, she further mentioned how people at times ignore such incidents, however, that shouldn’t be the case. Sonnalli Seygall also emphasized the impact it has on parents and said that sometimes, they do get bothered by it because they remain unaware of the complexities involved.

Sonnalli Seygall reacts to Rashmika Mandanna’s viral Deepfake video

Recently, Rashmika Mandanna’s edited video using Deepfake began doing rounds on the internet. During the interview, Sonnalli Seygall also discussed this and called the incident ‘very scary’. She went on to add that at this point, it has become very real and is illegal.

Talking further, she said that the incident should surely be followed by immediate action. As a young woman, she feels vulnerable knowing that her personal information and photos are widely available on social media. This exposure leaves her insecure about what could transpire given the reach of the internet.

