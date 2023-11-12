'Sons around their Sun': Sohail Khan drops throwback PIC of brothers Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan with dad Salim Khan

The Khan brothers, Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, and Sohail Khan share a very close bond with each other. They are often seen together be it at festivals or simply chilling with each other at their home. They also spend enough quality time with their parents, Salim Khan and Salma Khan. Recently, Sohail took to social media and posted an old picture showcasing the strong bond the brothers have with their father.

Sohail Khan shares throwback PIC of brothers Salman Khan, and Arbaaz Khan with dad Salim Khan

A couple of hours ago, actor and filmmaker Sohail Khan took to Instagram and shared a beautiful picture with his brothers, Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan. In the old picture, all three of them can be seen sitting around their father, actor-producer Salim Khan.

Looking at the pic, it’s pretty obvious that it was taken decades ago. Those center-parting hairstyles on Arbaaz and Sohail and that mustache on Salman remind us of the actors, back in the day. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor comfortably sat on his father’s lap and rested one of his hands on his shoulders.

Sohail, who established himself as a talented actor in Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? wore a plain grey-colored t-shirt and held his dad’s hand real tight. Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya actor Arbaaz made an appearance in the image in a multi-colored check shirt and sported a million-dollar smile. Sharing the pic, Sohail penned, “Sons around their Sun.”

Fans of the Khan family immediately took to the comments sections and expressed their emotions on seeing all of them together. “Stars around their Sun” penned a user while another wrote, “Unity.” Several others posted red heart emojis too. The trio was last seen in the movie Dabangg 3 in which Sohail made a special appearance.

Salman Khan’s work front

In a couple of hours, Salman Khan fans will be able to see the star on the big screen. His action movie Tiger 3 is scheduled to release on November 12. Co-starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, the movie is the sequel to the blockbuster hit film Tiger Zinda Hai.

