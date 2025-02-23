Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Turns 7: Kartik Aaryan gets nostalgic about his ‘legendary’ rom-com co-starring Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh

Kartik Aaryan is celebrating a special milestone today, Sunday, as his hit film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety completes 7 years since its release. The film, which hit theaters on February 23, 2018, turned out to be a game-changer for Kartik, helping him become a household name in the Indian film industry.

Kartik Aaryan shared a heartwarming video compilation of memorable moments from the film. He penned a thoughtful note reflecting on how Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety changed his career, expressing his gratitude to director Luv Ranjan, co-stars Nushrratt Bharuccha and Sunny Singh, and his fans, who continue to support the film and its iconic song Tera Yaar Hoon Main.

He wrote, "7 years ago, Sonu taught the world that sachchi dosti > love (at least sometimes) (winking face emoji) This endless love towards the film made it legendary ! Forever grateful to Luv Sir, my amazing co-stars Nushrat and Sunny , and all of you who still vibe to 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main' like it just dropped yesterday and made it the eternal friendship anthem! (Red Heart) #SonuKeTituKiSweety (Red Heart).”

Kartik Aaryan's special post

As soon as the post came out, fans quickly responded to the video and showered love on Kartik and his character Sonu, calling it one of the most iconic roles in Bollywood. Many fans mentioned how the film’s friendship theme and songs resonate with them.

Before Sonu ke Titi ki Sweety, Kartik, who played Sonu, was known to only a few people. In his post, he acknowledged that the Pyaar Ka Punchnama series was very important in his career, but it was Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety that truly took him to the next level. His comic timing, good looks, and energetic performance made him one of Bollywood’s most loved actors.

Kartik Aaryan is also in the news because of his upcoming projects. He recently took to social media and shared a motion poster for his forthcoming untitled romantic film with Anurag Basu, co-starring Sreeleela. The film is directed and will be released on Diwali 2025.

He is also set to work with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions in the film Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, which is expected to be released in 2026.