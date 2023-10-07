‘Sonu ko ban karo’: Sonu Nigam says music companies hated him; reveals purpose of joining industry

Sonu Nigam’s songs have helped music lovers express their affection towards their partners and overcome breakups. The ace playback singer of the Indian film industry continues to win hearts with his soulful singing. But recently he revealed that there was a time when music companies hated him. Sonu Nigam also shared the greater purpose of joining the industry.

Sonu Nigam says music companies hated him

During an interaction with Bollywood Hungama, Sonu Nigam was asked if he feared that new-age singers would overshadow him. Speaking his mind about it, the singer said, "Vo toh hona he tha, maine pannge jo itne le rakhey they. (That was inevitable as I had irked so many people.)"

He further revealed that since he was after the Copyright Act, music companies hated him. He said, “Copyright k liye jo mai khada hua tha, toh obviously, music companies hated me. Billi k gale me ghanta kon bandhega? Vo ghanti mujhey bandhni thi. Toh jab ghanti bandhoge toh billi toh kaategi he na! Par mai taiyaar tha uss cheez k liye k mai aese karunga toh merey gaane kaatney shuru kar denge ye log, kisi aur se dub karaenge. ‘Sonu ko mat gavao, isko ban karo.’ (Who will address the elephant in the room? I did that and if you stand for a cause then you will have to face the consequences of it too. But I was ready and knew that if I raised my voice against it, they would start cutting my songs, and get dubbing done by other artists. ‘Don’t let Sonu sing, ban him'.)”

Sonu Nigam reveals his purpose of joining the music industry

Further in the interview, Sonu Nigam said that he came to bring a change in the music industry. He said, “Mai paida he isliye hua tha. Mera industry me aane ka purpose ye tha k mai gana toh gaun lekin kuch cheez sahi kar k jau, vo mai kar k jaa raha hu. Ab jaa k Copyright Act pura hua hai, ab finally music companies and singers me dosti ho gai hai wapis. Sab pyar se reh rahey hai. Mera purpose ye tha iss line me aane ka. Mai nhi karta toh koi kar nhi pata. (I was born for this. My purpose in joining the industry was to not just sing but also bring a positive change in it. After years, the Copyright Act is complete. Now, singers and music companies have started being friendly with each other. Everyone is living in harmony. My purpose was this. If I wouldn’t have done this, no one could.)”

He further added that now there’s friendship between music companies and the singer’s association. He divulged, “Par usko karne k liye kisiko sacrifice dena tha. Toh mujhe dena pada mere peak pe. (But to do this someone had to sacrifice. I did that at the peak of my career.)”

