Sonu Nigam believes he would 'still be singing for Shah Rukh Khan' if actors fought for singers in their films

Sonu Nigam was one of the most prominent singers in Bollywood during the 90s and early 2000s. He delighted music enthusiasts with songs like Yeh Dil Deewana (from Pardes), Satrangi Re (from Dil Se), Tanhayee (from Dil Chahta Hai), Saathiya (from Saathiya), and Sandese Aate Hai (from Border). Additionally, he has also lent his voice for playback singing for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in several movies since Pardes in 1997. Sonu Nigam mentioned that actors seldom compete to select singers for their films.

Sonu Nigam reveals actors rarely 'fight or interfere with singers in their films'

During a recent interaction with Zoom Entertainment, Sonu Nigam revealed that actors rarely “fight or interfere with singers in their films.” He said, “I don’t think actors fight or interfere with singers in their films. If that was the case, I would still be singing for Shah Rukh Khan. They (actors) think this is the composer’s or director’s department. The best they can do is give their preference. But they don’t fight for anyone.”

Sonu Nigam on bagging the songs in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha

Lately, Sonu Nigam's singing has been featured in movies like Mission Majnu, Shehzada, Adipurush, and Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. When discussing how he got the songs in Laal Singh Chaddha, Sonu mentioned, “Aamir was himself the producer of the film, so he thought that this song should be mine.”

However, there was a period when Sonu Nigam had been isolated in the industry. Nonetheless, filmmakers Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Rajkumar Hirani were firm in their decision to collaborate with him. The singer reminisced about this time, saying, “In PK, when I sang the song (‘Bhagwan Hai Kahan Re Tu’), I had a tiff with the music companies. But, Rajkumar Hirani and Vidhu Vinod Chopra put their foot down, ‘Sonu hi gaayega’ (only Sonu will sing this song).”

Looking ahead, Sonu Nigam mentioned that he doesn't have any specific “plans, dreams, or ambitions.” He added that he approaches each day without too much planning and takes it as it unfolds.

