Sonu Nigam breaks down during live performance in Bengaluru; reveals emotional reason in new VIDEO

Sonu Nigam recently had an emotional moment while performing at his live concert in Bengaluru. The singer, known for his powerful voice and unforgettable songs, broke down on stage while singing Mere Dholna from the movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The moment that happened during his concert was when Sonu was deeply moved by the atmosphere and audience. Later, he took to his social media and shared his experience, explaining why he cried onstage.

Sonu Nigam opened up about his experience and said that the atmosphere became such that people also connected deeply with him singing. He added it was the first time he performed Mere Dholna on stage, and the emotions became overwhelming. “It was so emotional… rona aa raha tha!” (I felt like crying).

Watch video

He shared that he tried to keep singing, but the tears were uncontrollable. He thought he would take the chance but couldn’t even sing. The singer continued, saying he almost stopped the song but didn't want to disappoint the audience. Nigam also mentioned that he had never cried like this on stage before; if he had stopped, the audience might have thought he didn’t sing well.

Sonu Nigam later reflected on his past struggles in the Instagram video, particularly the tough years after the passing of his mother in 2013. He admitted that he often cried during performances in the years following her death. “The years after my mother’s passing were really hard. I would cry a lot during my performances,” he revealed.

Before ending the video, Sonu expressed gratitude to his fans for their love and support. He also apologized for the emotional moment, saying, “Thank you for the love; please forgive my mistakes. Insaan hoon, hyper-emotional ho jata hoon kabhi kabhi (I am a human and sometimes become hyper-emotional).”

Taking a fun dip, the singer captioned the video, writing, “Mere Dholna Agli baar Rona Controlna,” reflecting on his emotional side. Right after the video came out, many fans showed their love and support. A fan commented, “Seeing you crying made us cry too (Crying emoji), We Love You (Red heart emoji).

The song Mere Dholna 3.0 from the movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 became a big hit among fans, mainly because it was featured in the film’s emotional climax.