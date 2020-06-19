Sonu Nigam calls out music companies in Bollywood: Bigger mafia exists in the music industry than films

Sonu Nigam has called out Bollywood's music industry and revealed that tomorrow a music composer, singer or lyricist could also commit suicide because of the way the music industry works.

Days after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, Sonu Nigam has called out Bollywood's music industry and revealed that tomorrow a music composer, singer or lyricist could also commit suicide because of the way the music industry works. Sharing a video on Facebook, the renowned singer said, “Today, Sushant Singh Rajput, an actor has died. Tomorrow you can hear the same for any singer, music composer or lyricist because there’s a bigger mafia that exists in the music scene in India. I was lucky to debut at a young age and hence was able to flee from this whole mess quite early. But it’s a difficult scenario for the new kids."

Revealing how music companies function in Bollywood, Sonu said, "The producers, directors and music composers want to work with new talent, but since they don’t have a tie-up with a music company, they are unable to. The entire power is with only two companies and two people. They decide who should sing and who shouldn’t."

ALSO READ | EXCLUSIVE: Sushant Singh Rajput's demise: Rhea Chakraborty interrogated for 9 hours; here's what was recorded

Not just that, without naming anyone, Sonu also took a dig at a Bollywood superstar saying that whichever song he sung for him, it inevitably got dubbed. "In my case, I’ve known of this same actor, who’s under scanner right now, telling not to give a particular song to me but Arijit Singh. So many of my songs got dubbed. I don’t ask for work. Yet, they call me, get me to record a song and then dub it, that’s funny. Now imagine, if they can do this with someone like me who’s been a part of the music industry since 1989, what can they do with the new kids."

Adding that even today, he meets many composers singers and lyricists who are not happy with the kind of music they are creating, but have to do it anyway because of these music companies. Sonu urged the top bosses of the music industry to be a little kinder towards new singers, composers and lyricists who are trying to make a mark.

Check out Sonu Nigam's video here:

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×